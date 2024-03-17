We need to be ready: Singh

Rewa Football Club is gearing up for the upcoming OFC Champions League in May where they will face off against their long-time rivals, Auckland City, in their first pool match.

Auckland City secured their spot in the tournament by defeating Wellington Olympic AFC in the New Zealand playoffs.

Head coach Rodeck Singh acknowledges the tough challenge ahead and mentions that the team is preparing both physically and mentally for the match.

“They surely prove to be a powerhouse in Oceania and to play them first is a big task ahead of us, a big job ahead of us and we need to be ready for them.”

Singh adds they are leaving no stone unturned as they continue to diligently gear up for this big outing.

They are in Group A along with Solomon Warriors, Hekari United and Auckland City.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on the 11th of May in the Solomon Islands.