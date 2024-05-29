Verevou to miss Fiji FACT

Iosefo Verevou [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Extra Rewa will miss the services of one of their key players at the Digicel Fiji FACT in Labasa this weekend.

Midfielder Iosefo Verevou has been ruled out of the tournament.

The Delta Tigers arrived from Tahiti last night after taking part in the OFC Men’s Champions League where they reached the semi-finals.

Verevou has been replaced by Peter Ravitisai who didn’t make the trip to Tahiti.

Rewa will start their campaign against Navua on Friday at 2:30pm.

The Fiji FACT kicks off at 12:30pm with Nadi playing Nadroga.

Lautoka and Ba battles at 4:30pm and the last game on Friday sees Labasa host Nasinu at 7pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Mirchi FM.