Valentine hat-trick fuels Nadroga Victory

William Valentine’s hat trick got Nadroga a dominant 4-1 win over Nasinu in their Extra Premier League clash at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Under sunny skies, Nadroga largely controlled possession, though Nasinu created opportunities of their own but struggled to maintain consistent pressure.

Valentine’s scoring spree put Nadroga firmly in control, and Siotabe Kubu’s late goal sealed the win for the hosts.

Meanwhile, four other EPL games are underway across the country.

