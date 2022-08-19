USA escapes win over NZ in FANCA

[Source: FANCA Federation/Facebook]

United States of America escaped a 3-2 win over New Zealand in the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American Muslim Football tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The Americans led 2-nil at the break, but it was New Zealand who fought back in the second half to close the gap.

In other matches, Fiji coming off the win last night against defending champions New Zealand, will take on Australia at 9pm.