USA based Moodie set to feature for Young Kulas

[ Source : usdtoreros.com/sports.com]

The Digicel Fiji Women’s Under-20 team is set to receive a significant boost with the inclusion of another overseas-based player in their squad for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia this year.

The Fiji Football Association has been able to rope in US-based, Talei Moodie for the upcoming competition.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA CEO, Mohammed Yusuf says that Moodie is quite exceptional and will add more depth to the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“The good news is that Talei Moodie from USA- the very skillful player has managed to get a Fijian passport so she will be an addition to our U20 World Cup”

He adds that the 19-year old is set to join the national team soon.

Meanwhile, another interesting overseas player in the team is Priya Singh.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Colombia from the 31st of August to the 22nd of September.