USA All-Stars focus on team chemistry

[Source: Supplied]

The USA All-Stars football side have arrived in Fiji ahead of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, determined to secure their first title at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Head coach and player Imone Mohanta emphasized the importance of early preparation, given the unique challenges of assembling players from the United States, Canada, and England.

He acknowledged that the geographical spread made pre-tournament training difficult, but the team is committed to building unity.

The USA All-Stars have assembled a talented lineup, including Canadian Premier League professional Zach Verhoven and other notable players like Oliver McFadyen, Hayden Prasad, and Peter Ravitisai.

Despite facing tough competition in Group B, the USA All-Stars are optimistic about their campaign, which begins with a match against Labasa tomorrow at 4:30pm.

They will take on NZFFI Auckland All-Stars on Friday and Rewa FC on Saturday.