US seeks crucial match against Uruguay at Copa America

[Source: Reuters]

The United States face undefeated Uruguay tomorrow with their backs to the wall and may well need a victory to avoid an embarrassing Copa America group stage elimination on home soil.

A loss or draw against the 15-times Copa America champions in Kansas City, Missouri, would leave Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. side requiring help from the result in the other Group C match between Bolivia and Panama to reach the quarter-finals.

After two games the U.S., who have reached the knockout stage twice in four Copa America appearances, are level on three points with Panama, but ahead of them on goal difference.

The U.S. result against Uruguay in their final group game must match or better Panama’s result against Bolivia.

For the Americans anything short of making the knockout stage two years before they co-host the World Cup with Mexico and Canada would not only put pressure on Berhalter but likely prompt an evaluation of the entire U.S. men’s programme.