Two players test positive on Fiji FACT day two

Two players out of twenty-four tested positive for drugs at the conclusion of Day Two of the Bic Fiji FACT.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf confirmed this development to FBC Sports.

The association will now investigate whether the individuals are first-time or repeat offenders.

Following this assessment, the disciplinary committee will convene to determine and implement appropriate action.

