Tuivuna heroics in Blues win

National football rep Antonio Tuivuna starred for Bakers Fresh Lautoka scoring two goals in their 2-1 win over All in One Builders Nadi.

Both goals were scored in the second half after the Westerners went into the break locked at nil-all.

Tuivuna’s 54th and 68th minute goals were both a result of a well-timed finish from Zibraaz Sahib’s corner kicks.

Article continues after advertisement

Down by two goals, the Jetsetters never lost hope and were rewarded with a goal to Rahul Krishna setting up a dramatic finish.

They applied pressure continuing to attack the Lautoka goalmouth but time caught up on them.

Lautoka faces 4R Electric Labasa at 2pm while Nadi battles Glamada Investments Rewa at 4.30pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LABASA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 NADI 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 REWA 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NASINU 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0