Football

Tirau eyes victory over New Zealand

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 3, 2024 6:37 am

Penisoni Tirau [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji Junior Bula Boys under-19 striker Penisoni Tirau says they want to be the third team from the country to qualify for the u20 FIFA World Cup.

The side was farewelled yesterday for the OFC U19 Championship to be held in Apia, Samoa.

Tirau says the team is going in with a common goal, and that’s to try and defeat New Zealand for the first time.

“It’s pressurizing for the boys to be the third team to qualify for the World Cup, and it will be sweet to defeat New Zealand, as it is our goal because we have not been able to defeat them in the past few years for the boys qualifying for the World Cup.”

He adds that victory over New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the side, and the team is believing in their capabilities.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will face Tahiti first on Friday at 11.45 a.m. in Apia, Samoa.

