Team chemistry a bonus for Navua FC

Navua Football Club coach Saiyad Ali says one thing he is grateful of is the chemistry formed within the team and he is happy that his members have been playing together for a year now.

Ali says it’s really good sign and it has really boosted the players to play well together.

He adds this camaraderie within the team has proven their togetherness on the field of play in past tournaments and will be evident in the coming Courts Inter-District Championship.

“It’s something good for the team because now the players developed that chemistry and understanding of each other and I think that is why you can see the improvement in the Navua team.”

Ali goes on to say as of now there are no injury concerns within the team and preparations are certainly going as planned.

The IDC is set to begin next week Tuesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.