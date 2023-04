Tavua FC held the Babasiga Lions 1-all in the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition at Subrail Park.

In other matches tomorrow, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Lautoka at 1pm before Rewa takes on Ba at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can catch the live commentaries of these two matches on Mirchi FM.

Nadroga will be hosting Navua at Lawaqa Park at 3pm while Nadi battles the capital-city team at the same time at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.