Tailevu Naitasiri secures semifinal spot

[Source: Tailevu Naitasiri Football Association/ Facebook]

Day two of the FMF Inter-District Championship saw Tailevu Naitasiri become the first team to secure a spot in the semifinals, commanding a 4-1 victory over Savusavu in Premier Division Group B.

Their dominant performance ensures their progression as the tournament intensifies.

In Premier Division Group A, Bua and Lami played to a thrilling 2-2 draw, keeping both teams in the hunt for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in the Senior Division, Nadogo edged out Taveuni with a narrow 3-2 win in Group B, while Dreketi delivered a convincing 4-0 victory over Seaqaqa in Group A.

These results add to the excitement as teams continue battling for semifinal spots in the tournament held at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Fans can catch live commentaries of the Super Premier matches on MIRCHI FM.