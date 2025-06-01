Suva wins; Nadi out of FACT

Hosts Suva FC delivered a stunning five-goal victory against Nadi today to wrap up day 3 of the Bic Fiji FACT.

This result means that Labasa qualifies for the semi-finals alongside Suva from their group.

Joe Moses opened the scoring for Suva in the first half.

The second half saw Suva’s scoring spree ignite with fiery and controlled play.

Skipper Akuila Mataisuva scored a penalty from the spot to double their lead.

The third goal came from Ramzan Khan, who made a run with a through ball before expertly finding the back of the net.

Joe Moses then netted his second of the match, skillfully beating Nadi defenders to score.

The final goal was added by super-sub and veteran Waisake Navunigasau, whose shot from in front of Nadi keeper Joela Biuvanua left him off guard.

