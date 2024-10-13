Suva to represent Fiji in OFC Men's Futsal next year

Suva Futsal has secured their place in next year’s OFC Men’s Futsal competition after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nadi this afternoon in the Extra Supermarket Fiji National Futsal Final Playoff.

The match was fiercely contested, with Suva holding a narrow 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, both teams displayed their skill and determination, intensifying the battle on the court. Suva’s strategic plays and teamwork ultimately proved decisive, allowing them to maintain their advantage and clinch the win.

This victory not only ensures Suva’s progression to the next level but also highlights their potential in the upcoming Futsal IDC competition where they also hope to retain their title.