Suva to meet Rewa in FACT semi-finals

The stage is now set for the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT semifinals, with four powerhouse teams confirming their spots after intense group stage battles.

Group A winners Lautoka will kick off the semi-final action next Saturday at 2PM against Labasa, who finished as Group B runners-up.

In the second semi-final, Suva will take on Rewa, the runner-up from Group A at 4.30pm.

Suva’s assistant coach, Mohammad Irfan Khan, says it’s been a long time coming for Suva, especially after missing on FACT qualification last year.

“In the last match, we went back into the change room and talked about how important this game was for us. Plus, it’s our home ground, and our fans were expecting, so we needed to give something back to them.”

Khana acknowledged his team’s experienced defense line held by veteran players and said they really stood out during the pool stages.

For the upcoming semifinal, Suva will now go back to the drawing board and work on the areas of improvement.

The Fiji FACT semi-finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday with the final set for 3pm Sunday.

