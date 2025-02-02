Super Salah at the double as Liverpool go nine clear

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool opened up a nine-point lead in the Premier League title race as Mohamed Salah continued his sensational season with both goals in a 2-0 win at Bournemouth today.

Arne Slot’s side rode their luck at times against a side unbeaten in 11 league games but Salah once again proved the difference as he took his league tally to 21 this season.

Salah rifled home a penalty after half an hour and then curled home an exquisite second in the 75th minute and has now topped 20 goals in a Premier League season five times.

Bournemouth, who remain seventh, hit the woodwork twice — through Antoine Semenyo when it was 0-0 and then Marcus Tavernier shortly before Salah wrapped up the points.

Liverpool have 56 points from 23 games, with second-placed Arsenal and Nottingham Forest on 47. Arsenal host Manchester City, who are fourth with 41, on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth had beaten the other three members of the top four at home this season and there was huge expectation that they might slow Liverpool’s march.

But Liverpool showed the clinical edge that allows them to keep accumulating points even when not in top gear and with 15 games remaining, they look indestructible.

Salah’s second goal, a nonchalant left-footed curler from the right side of the penalty area, lifted the Egyptian into sixth place on the all-time Premier League scoring list with 178 goals, ahead of former Chelsea player Frank Lampard.

It was a cruel blow for Bournemouth who moments earlier had seen substitute Tavernier’s left-footed thud against the post with Justin Kluivert firing the rebound wide of a gaping goal.

Bournemouth had begun full of energy and visiting keeper Alisson was called into action after 15 seconds to save a shot by the dangerous Semenyo.

Semenyo then thumped an effort from tight-angle against the frame of the goal with Alisson beaten for pace.