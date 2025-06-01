Stallion satisfied with tournament performance

Despite bowing out of the Fiji FACT, the Nadroga side are content with their performance in the tournament.

Nadroga team director Navin Kant says the boys played their hearts out but were unfortunate not to qualify.

“We brought a formidable side, and my boys displayed good soccer.”

Kant says they’ll work with the same lot of boys and come out stronger in the next tournament.

Nadroga held a nil all draw with Nadi, lost to Suva 2-0 and won against Labasa today 2-1.

