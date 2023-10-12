Stakes high for Rewa and Navua game

Stakes are high for Tigers Restaurant Rewa FC and Aldex Trading/River Tubing Fiji Navua FC as they compete for a spot in the semi-finals of the Courts Inter-District Championship this afternoon.

Navua is determined to secure a victory in this match for a position in the knockout stages.

However, if they settle for a draw, they will have to rely on the outcome of the Suva vs. Nadi match to determine their fate.

Meanwhile, Rewa is also aware of what’s at stake for them, especially that a draw in this game will result in their elimination from the tournament.

However, if they emerge victorious, they will await the result of the Suva vs. Nadi match.

Navua’s head coach, Saiyad Ali, says all of their previous encounters with Rewa in the past seven games have ended in a tie.

He expresses hope that today’s match will go in their favour.

“All the seven games ended in ties, so we are still looking for a winner, and we will see that thing broken after seven tie matches.”

Suva is the only team to have qualified for the semis after recording two wins in their first two pool games in Group A.

Lautoka is currently playing Tailevu Naitasiri at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, followed by the most anticipated Navua vs. Rewa match at 3pm.

Suva will battle Nadi at 5pm and Labasa will end the day’s game against Ba at 7pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.