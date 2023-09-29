Sports vital for staying fit: Prasad

[Source: Supplied]

In his address at the opening of the Fiji Police Interformation Soccer Tournament at Subrail Park in Labasa today, Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad encouraged police officers to actively participate in sports to help maintain fitness.

The Deputy Prime Minister says this is an important attribute of an employee in the organization, as fitness is key to service delivery in the Fiji Police Force.

Prasad says the tournament serves as a platform to boost both mental and physical fitness for men and women in uniform from around the country.

“I feel very proud and happy to see the young generation in the Fiji Police Force, who have taken soccer to the next level. I have been told that there are nine national and 50 district players from the Super Premier and Premier Divisions. I must say that this is a remarkable achievement for the force.”



Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

Prasad assured the People’s Coalition Government’s commitment to provide platforms that would continue to help develop sports in the country.

He also acknowledged the organization’s participation in the FMF Sukuna Bowl, an opportunity to foster camaraderie with the Republic of Fiji Military Force.

Prasad says the challenge strengthens the working relationship between police and army, in managing the internal and external security of our nation.

A 22-member squad will be selected from the six teams in the Fiji Police Interformation Soccer Tournament, to represent the organization as they defend their title in the upcoming FMF Sukuna Bowl.