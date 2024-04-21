Simple mistakes costing us: Mannu

[File Photo]

Navua successfully defended their home turf in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this afternoon with a 1-nil win over Tailevu Naitasiri.

Ali Mekawir scored the lone goal in the fourth minute to hand Navua the win.

Despite continued pressure, Navua were able to hold the fort and deny the visitors any shot at goal.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu says his side still have a lot to improve on if they want to remain competitive in the premier league division.

“I was happy with their performance but we made simple mistakes which resulted in the goal early in the first half. The opportunities we got, we couldn’t finish it off so it’s a good learning experience and to stay in DPL, we have to earn points. Unfortunately, we got another loss today, next week we have Nadroga so we’ll try to rectify our mistakes for that game.”

In other games today, Nadroga beat Suva 5-2, Ba defeated Nadi 2-0 while Labasa beat Nasinu 3-1.