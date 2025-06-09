Sherman departs; Rodu and Kumar eligible to coach

Fiji National Men’s team head coach Rob Sherman has departed his role by mutual agreement.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf, who stated that yesterday was Sherman’s last working day.

Yusuf says that the vacant position will be advertised this week, with the Fiji FA committed to a swift selection process.

“We’ll get the appointment done as soon as possible so that the person can start sometime in August.”

Among the potential local candidates, Junior Kulas coach Marika Rodu and U-17 national team coach Sunil Kumar are considered eligible.

Rodu is soon to complete his OFC A-license, while Kumar has already obtained his.

Given his current role, Kumar will also be guiding the U-17 team to Qatar for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in November.

However, the position will also be advertised for overseas coaches.

