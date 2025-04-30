Shazil, Razool join Lautoka FC

Gulam Razool (left), Mohammad Shazil (right) [Photo: Supplied]

Lautoka FC has strengthened its roster with three new additions in a bid to improve their performance and league standing.

The club has signed former Ba FC player Gulam Razool, former Lautoka FC player Mohammad Shazil, and former Nadi FC player Andrew Naiker.

This was confirmed by Lautoka FA president Shalendra Prasad, after their AGM on Monday, who told FBC Sports that the association is aware of the team’s recent struggles in the league standings.

Prasad says that they are making every effort in their remaining two games to qualify for the BIC Fiji FACT tournament.

The Blues are sitting in the ninth position with three points in the league standings.

Lautoka’s next match is on Sunday at 3pm against Nadi at Churchill Park.

In addition, former Ba representative Darold Kakasi has been cleared to play for Lautoka.

However, the club is still finalizing agreements and work schedules before he can play for the team.

Lautoka FC has also applied for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) release of Samuela Drudru and is seeking approval for him to join the squad.

Meanwhile, this week’s Extra Premier League action kicks off this Friday with a match between Rewa and Navua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3 pm.

The match will be broadcast with live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

