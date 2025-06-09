Rewa to celebrate IDC victory this Saturday

Rewa Football Club will celebrate its recent football success in style this Saturday, following their FMF IDC 2025 victory and back-to-back Extra Super League title win.

The double celebration will be held in Nausori, with fans expected to paint the town red in support of the Delta Tigers.

The event will begin at 10am with a gathering at Mistry Lane, followed by a street march through Nausori Town at 11am, and a formal celebration at Ratu Cakobau Park from midday.

Supporters are being encouraged to wear red and bring flags, drums and banners to join in the celebrations.

Rewa FC president Nazeel Buksh says the event was to thank the players, officials and supporters who have stood behind the team throughout the season.

He says winning both major titles this year was a proud moment for the district and a reflection of the team’s discipline and unity.

