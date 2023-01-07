Rashford shines as Man Utd beat Everton in FA Cup

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United gained a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Everton in the third round of the FA Cup to increase the pressure on Toffees’ manager Frank Lampard.

United only needed four minutes to take the lead, Antony sliding in at the back post to convert Marcus Rashford’s pass.

Everton were gifted an equaliser as Conor Coady tapped in after an error from home goalkeeper David de Gea.

But Coady then scored an own goal from Rashford’s pass before the England striker added an injury-time penalty.

Everton thought they had earlier made it 2-2 but substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal was ruled out for offside following an intervention by the video assistant referee.

The Toffees have now failed to win in eight games in all competitions and had winger Alex Iwobi carried off on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury following a sliding challenge from United’s Tyrell Malacia.