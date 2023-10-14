Raheem leads Ba to final

Nabil Begg celebrates after scoring for Ba against Navua

Fiji’s emerging football star, Mohammed Raheem, played a pivotal role in securing RC Manubhai Ba’s spot in the Super Premier division final at the Courts Inter District Championship.

Raheem delivered a spectacular hattrick in the second half, propelling Ba to a resounding 4-0 victory over Navua in the semi-final.

Raheem’s performance was nothing short of devastating, and he entered the game at halftime, stealing the spotlight.

The early momentum for Ba was set by Begg, who scored with a header from a Praneel Naidu free-kick in the first half.

Ba had a strong hold on the first half, but Navua put up a brave fight in the second period.

However, Raheem, who is rapidly gaining recognition as a sensation, struck from long range, shattering Navua’s dreams.

He continued his brilliance with a free-kick, making it 3-0, and then repeated the feat to secure the fourth goal.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions for both teams and fans, the young talents from Ba ensured an enthralling and delightful game.

Ba now awaits the winner of the Suva-Lautoka clash in the final.