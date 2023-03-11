PSG's Neymar undergoes ankle surgery

[Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his right ankle, the Ligue 1 side announced.

Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG’s last three games.

In a post on Instagram this week, Neymar vowed to “come back stronger” after his injury.

Article continues after advertisement

The French champions did not provide a timeline for Neymar’s return, saying “the player will now follow a protocol of rest and treatment.”

Earlier this week, PSG said the injury will keep the Brazil international out for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old has twice spent lengthy spells on the sidelines after sustaining metatarsal fractures before PSG’s last-16 tie against Real Madrid in 2019 and against Manchester United the following year, with the French side being knocked out of the Champions League on both occasions.

He did not feature in PSG’s 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, which eliminated them from the Champions League.

PSG are top of the league with an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. They next travel to 15th-placed Brest on Saturday.