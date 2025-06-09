Pro league to reshape local football calendar

Local football competitions are highly likely to see a shift in their annual calendar with the anticipated introduction of the Pro League next year.

These proposed changes aim to accommodate the new professional structure and its requirements.

Among the potential adjustments, the Fiji FACT could be rescheduled to a later date or moved to June, while the Battle of the Giants might be held at the end of August, and the IDC in October.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says that players will be contracted as professionals, a move that will necessitate a mandatory 30-day stand-down period.

The president says that these changes will require careful consideration, as they will not only impact the scheduling of competitions but also the revenue generated from these tournaments.

Despite the challenges, Patel adds that Fiji FA is committed to making these changes for the sport’s long-term growth and professionalization.

