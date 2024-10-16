Pratap eyes improvements despite win

Extra Supermarket Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap is focused on fine-tuning his team despite their 3-1 victory over Flick Hygiene Suva in the opening match of the FMF Inter-District Championship yesterday.

While satisfied with the win, Pratap acknowledged areas that need improvement as they prepare for their next challenge.

Injury concerns and defensive lapses are at the top of his list ahead of tonight’s match against Lautoka at 8 PM.

Article continues after advertisement

Extra Supermarket Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap

“Of course, first of all, is the injury assessment. You can see a lot of players got injured. It’s a tough condition out there, playing in this rainy weather.”

He also pointed out lapses in concentration in defense, which allowed Suva to score, and missed chances up front.

As Labasa gears up for their clash against Lautoka, Pratap emphasized that tightening their defense will be key to securing another victory.

The 2024 IDC is currently held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentaries of all super premier division matches on MIRCHI FM.