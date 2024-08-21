Prakash joins Young Matildas

[Source: Western United]

Avaani Prakash, a rising star with Fijian heritage, is set to make her mark on the global stage after being called into the Young Matildas squad for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

The 17-year-old Western United standout earned her spot following an impressive performance during the team’s recent camp in New Zealand and will join her Western United teammates Kahli Johnson, Chloe Lincoln, and Sasha Grove in the squad.

Prakash’s inclusion caps off an extraordinary year, which saw her sign her first professional contract with Western United in October 2023 and make 14 appearances in the Liberty A-League Women season.

She made history by becoming the first Western United player to score at Ironbark Fields in Tarneit and remains the youngest professional scorer in the club’s history.

Prakash is no stranger to international competition, having played a key role in the Junior Matildas’ victory at the AFF U18 Women’s Championship in 2022.