Positive start for Ba at FANCA ICC

Ba has started their FANCA ICC Championship on a positive note by winning against Varavu earlier today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The goals were scored by Mohammed Mozeel Mobeen and Nabil Begg, who are both prominent members of Ba FC.

Additionally, the Ba team has a talented lineup including Faazil Ali and Kasim Khan.

Meanwhile, Lautoka Blues is currently playing against Drasa.

The Blues have recruited Zibraz Saheb, Usman Omede, Abu Zahid, and Shazil Ali for their team.