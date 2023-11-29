Police relish Sukuna Bowl football win to all serving officers

The Fiji Police Force has dedicated their Sukuna Bowl win in football to their families and to all serving officers around the country.

Senior player and former national rep, Simione Tamanisau says his players worked hard to achieve the win.

He adds despite coming together from various districts around the country, the players blended in well to ensure the Blues defended the Sukuna Bowl title for another year.

“I want to thank all the boys for giving all their hearts today, playing for all our brothers and sisters in blues today who are out there holding on to the fort while we are here representing the team in football .”

Tamanisau says despite winning via a 1-all draw, he is confident this current team will be coming out much stronger next year.

The main rugby match will be held on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.