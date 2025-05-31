Player tests positive on Fiji FACT day one

One player out of twenty-four tested positive for drugs at the conclusion of Day One of the Bic Fiji FACT.

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf.

Yusuf also stated that no players tested positive for alcohol.

The association will now investigate whether the individual is a first-time or repeat offender.

Following this assessment, the disciplinary committee will determine and take appropriate action.





