Overseas FANCA fans still here for BOG

Many overseas fans who came for the FANCA tournament in Nadi last week are still in the country for the Punjas Battles of the Giants which starts today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says there’s great response from fans who came from USA and Canada have shown interest.

Yusuf adds it’s humbling to learn that these Fijians from overseas want to be part of the BOG.

‘They’re staying back for the tournament, they’re flying off some on Sunday night after the tournament, there’s huge request for tickets from them so we’ve directed them to where they can get pre-sale tickets so that they can secure their seats, there’s huge response and we thank them from showing interest’.

Farmtrac Labasa will play Rams Cleaning Services/Destiny Bar and Bistro Suva in the first BOG match today at 12pm.

This is followed by All in One Builders Nadi and Cambridge Farms/Nabitu Farmers Nadroga at 2pm.

Aldex Trading Navua faces Bargain Box Ba at 4pm while Rewa meets Naidu Holdings Ltd Lautoka at 6.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar will officially open the tournament at 6pm today.