No EPL break before BOG

Extra Premier League will not have a weekend break before Battle of the Giants tournament.

Matches are scheduled this weekend also across the nation.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Navua at Subrail Park at 1.30 PM, while Nasinu takes on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva at 1 PM.

The action continues on Sunday with Nadroga facing Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1 PM, Lautoka battling Tavua at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 1PM, and a thrilling encounter between Rewa and Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3 PM.

This packed schedule ensures that teams remain in competitive form leading directly into the Battle of the Giants.

Meanwhile, the BOG starts next weekend.

