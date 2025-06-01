Football

New-look PSG make history on emotional night for Luis Enrique

BBC Sport

June 1, 2025 12:26 pm

Source: BBC Sports

Luis Enrique wept tears of joy and emotion as Paris St-Germain delivered the performance of a lifetime to win the Champions League for the first time on a remarkable night in Munich.

And, as PSG outclassed Inter Milan for a historic 5-0 victory, brilliant teenager Desire Doue confirmed his status as one half of a new duo of young superstars – alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal – who have the genius to dominate the game for years to come.

The poignant human story was PSG coach Luis Enrique, who became only the sixth coach to win this tournament with two different clubs after his triumph with Barcelona in 2015.

Article continues after advertisement

The sporting story was one of the finest team displays in the history of this tournament, in this and its previous guise of the European Cup, with generational teenage talent Doue as its centrepiece.

On the most important night of a career, Doue made the biggest stage in European club football his playground.

This was also a win heavy with significance and meaning for 55-year-old Asturian Luis Enrique, beyond the glory of the brutal beauty of this PSG triumph that finally brought the giant Champions League trophy to The City Of Light.

The man who has transformed PSG has spoken about how he helped his daughter Xana plant a Barcelona flag in the centre circle after that 2015 triumph over Juventus in Berlin.

He said he hoped he might make the same gesture here in her memory after she died from a rare form of bone cancer aged nine in 2019.

In the afterglow of victory, he pulled on a t-shirt bearing an image of himself and his daughter planting a PSG flag.

And then, in a moment of raw emotion, PSG’s “Ultras” unfurled their own tribute – a giant flag emblazoned with an image of father and daughter, in the French club’s shirt, planting a flag.

It was a wonderful gesture on a joyful night for PSG in Munich, when all their agonies as they chased the Champions League were washed away in one of the greatest displays any team has produced in a European final.

“I’m very happy. It was very emotional at the end with the banner from the fans for my family. But I always think about my daughter,” said Luis Enrique.

“Since day one, I said I wanted to win important trophies, and Paris had never won the Champions League. We did it for the first time. It’s a great feeling to make many people happy.”

And the inspiration was 19-year-old Doue, now a fully-fledged superstar, a far cry from the vulnerable youngster who only lasted 64 minutes before being replaced in the 2-0 loss at Arsenal in October.

It was after 63 minutes here on this humid night in Munich that Doue applied another flourish to a magical performance, steering home his second goal and PSG’s third after making the first for Achraf Hakimi in the 12th minute then adding the second eight minutes later.

When he was taken off moments after scoring his second, football had watched a generational talent who will grace the game for years to come.

He is only the third teenager to score in a Champions League final after Patrick Kluivert for Ajax in 1995 and Carlos Alberto for Porto nine years later. The forward was also the first player to be involved in three goals in a Champions League final, with an assist and two himself.

And, at 19 years and 362 days, Doue became the youngest player to score two goals in a European Cup or Champions League final, overtaking Eusébio who was 20 years and 97 days old when he did the same for Benfica against Real Madrid in 1962.

He was part of a complete PSG performance, their incremental improvement throughout the Champions League, when they took a swathe to the Premier League’s elite by beating Manchester City then knocking out Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in the knockout stage, climaxed in the most stunning, emphatic fashion.

If Inter Milan had a plan, PSG gave them no opportunity to implement it.

Doue smiled broadly as he lifted the trophy, a career in its infancy but with golden years ahead.

And even though 17-year-old Yamal was stopped at the Champions League semi-final stage by Inter, it does not take a leap of the imagination to see the young Barcelona forward and Doue as the shining lights contesting the game’s major prizes in years to come.

As they have done throughout this Champions League campaign, PSG’s “Ultras” unfurled a giant tifo with a message for the players they hoped would finally put them at the pinnacle of European football.

It read: “Ensemble, Nous Sommes Invincibles” – Together, We Are Invincible.

And they were here, the notion that the youngest team in the Champions League might falter against the oldest was exploded from the first whistle.

This was football played at another level, pace and intensity matched by the highest quality. PSG looked younger and faster as the game went on while this experienced Inter side grew older before the very eyes.

The statistics built a monument to just how good PSG were.

The five-goal victory margin was the biggest in any European Cup or Champions League final.

Even after Doue went off, the relentless punishment continued as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 19-year-old substitute Senny Mayulu added further goals.

PSG were the best team in the Champions League. The competition got fitting winners, but rarely have winners played like this, sweeping aside supposedly formidable opposition in a manner that will live forever in the memory of all who witnessed it.

The final scoreline almost did a kindness to a bedraggled Inter, such was PSG’s dominance and the sheer number of chances they created.

This was thrilling, progressive football that will set the standard for every side in Europe who have designs on the Champions League.

All done after a switch of strategy away from the “bling bling” days of France forward Kylian Mbappe, Brazil’s Neymar and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

What must Mbappe have felt watching this?

Luis Enrique seized his chance, convinced club president Nasser al-Khelaifi and football advisor Luis Campos that he could build a better PSG side in the post-Mbappe era, and there could be no more compelling proof than this.

“This season is best season ever and we are so proud,” Al-Khelaifi told CBS. “We are building the team for the future. Whatever the outcome was today, we are not going to change. The real work starts today. We need to be humble and down to earth.

“I am so proud, for the fans, for France. I think it is amazing for France, not just for Paris, because France deserves better. We have a good league, good historic clubs and we are sure it is going to be getting better.

“It has been hard. We have been criticised a lot. We have been trying to work for French football and people were criticising what we were doing. It really hurts of course, but for me I was focused on our goal.

“This year was not planned as the year. Today, thanks God that the team proved we have the best manager in the world, the best coach in the world, the best players and amazing fans.”

It was, quite simply, one of the all-time great performances in a European final.

Chris Sutton, in Munich, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Luis Enrique was the final piece in the jigsaw to get them here. In terms of top European managers of all time, he has to be in that category.

“The age profile of the team, we mentioned Doue, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Willian Pacho and Hakimi. It’s where they go from here.

“This is a team that are just at the start of their evolution. The main thing for me is the work ethic. This is a team who are prepared to run and they put the graft in and that’s why they were successful.”

And former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha told BBC Sport: “It’s the best performance I can remember in a Champions League final, or pretty much in any final.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

PM pledges better access to lupus medications and care

Fiji Police, AFP hold talks to advance trust reforms

AI enhances GP workflow, says Bancroft

Kawakawa and Donu ban starts today

Police shift focus to Narcotics Bureau strength

Strict checks in place for medical registration

$16M in assets unverified before 2019: NFA

Over 2000 take advantage of free eye check-up

Period poverty still a reality, says Singh

Puleiwai "willing to come back" and join FICAC

Officers train for UN peacekeeping in Australia

Nadroga stuns Labasa, setting up dramatic semifinal decider

Turaga set to boost Fiji's medal hopes at Pacific Mini Games

We can never win with that much ill-discipline: Ikanivere

Navua anticipates risky challenge against unburdened Ba

Two players test positive on Fiji FACT day two

New-look PSG make history on emotional night for Luis Enrique

Gaza aid trucks rushed by desperate and hungry crowds

Fiji FACT semifinal race heats up

Rewa aims to improve pace of the game

Yasawa Netball officially launched

Heartbreak season end for Drua

Taylor Swift finally owns all her music

Fierce Navua, Rewa battle ends in draw

MBHS & Drasa dominate national swimming championship

Doidoi's solo strike earns Labasa three points

Syrian Kurdish commander in touch with Turkey, open to meeting Erdogan

Ukraine keeps Russia guessing over talks

Drua brace for "tough game" against Reds

West plans to push IAEA board to find Iran in breach of duties

Moses double in Suva win

Player tests positive on Fiji FACT day one

Silktails suffer narrow home defeat to Bulldogs

Offside row as Ba crashes out of Fiji FACT

Corporate Trusts for Community Impact

Fiji FA clarifies Musa election issue

Mudunasoko breaks record in farewell swim

China bristles at Macron linking Ukraine defence to Taiwan threats

Germany hopes for EU deal on sending failed asylum seekers to third countries

Australia's emissions rose in 2024

Faizan Zaki, 13, crowned US National Spelling Bee champion

FSSRU season delayed as interim committee steps in

Mining regulation under review

Malakai Singh answers Nadi's call for FACT

AG dismissal won't halt work: Seruiratu

UniFiji medical lecturers are highly qualified: VC

Skills training needs more value: Sen

Australia's defence minister urges greater military openness from China

Kwong breaks two swimming records

Rye eyes medal as competition heats up

Do something new, or stay home : Clint Eastwood

Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system

Coogler's 'Sinners' brings cinematic spotlight

China hits back after Trump claims it is 'violating' tariff truce

Ikanivere says team is confident heading into final clash

Doctors urged to embrace AI responsibly

Buyers losing trust on farmers

‘All the love of my whole life’: Illona Valette

Low-scoring start to Fiji FACT

MSAF admits past record gaps

60/100 performance from Rewa says Singh

Hosts Suva and Labasa share points in stalemate

MBHS and Drasa Avenue shine on day one of swimming competition

Captain Hughes gets the job done

Exclusive: Trump aims to exceed first term's weapons sales to Taiwan, officials say

Nalaubu's late strike secures draw for Navua

Leung's position "Untenable" following inquiry: Rabuka

Fiji FACT opener ends in stalemate

Police address viral video of officer in family dispute

Police investigate drowning incident

Fuel and gas prices to decrease across Fiji

Playing for Fiji would be an honour: Komaitai

At UN, US says Russia's Putin should take Ukraine ceasefire deal

Celebration in Labasa hailed a resounding success

Fiji backs regional unity at China talks

Men's Indoor Volleyball team pulls out of Mini Games

US proposes 60-day ceasefire for Gaza

Trump's tariffs to remain in effect after appeals court grants stay

US says that Israel accepts Gaza ceasefire plan

South Korea's presidential election set to reshape policies for key U.S. ally

"True son of Fiji", Raisuqe honored at emotional funeral

Dior shows Maria Grazia Chiuri's cruise collection in Rome

Trump's sweeping tariffs

Musa wins Fiji FA VP election

Pratap is the new Fiji FA VP south

Fiji and China forge landmark rugby partnership in Beijing

Two medals down and three to go for Wise

Rabuka urges TLTB to honour Ratu Sukuna’s Legacy

AG Leung removed from office

RFMF writes to Tikoduadua over COI report concerns

Chiefs endorse vernacular teaching in early grades

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio join martial arts forces in 'Karate Kid

New West Bank settlements despite sanctions threat

Israel announces major expansion of settlements in occupied West Bank

Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

Stolz fulfils dream with Fijiana 15s selection

Navua finds renewed spirit with high chief's support

Busy public holiday for Fiji FA

Ratu Sukuna's vision laid Fiji's modern foundation

Khan embraces Sukuna’s legacy for a united Fiji

Concerns raised over underqualified medical lecturers

Rice farming gains support

Schools swim showdown kicks off

18 as young Bombers gun Nate Caddy kicks overhead goal

Malimali's file sent to Police, Rokoika is acting FICAC Commissioner 

Malimali suspended, Fotofili's appointment revoked

Fiji FACT tickets soar as tournament nears

We’ll do the talking in the pool

Father on coaching bench, son on opposite side of field

Stronger tobacco controls could save Fiji $32 million

Tui Bua warns of rising drug and HIV cases

Viljoen to depart Fiji Airways for Air Mauritius

Farmers demand fair access to overseas markets

GCC funds development of RSMS playground

Sanitation upgrade for Yasawa school

China’s efforts promote PICs corporation

Fiji gathers sugar insights in Costa Rica

US court blocks Trump's tariffs, says president exceeded his authority

Over 80 undocumented foreigners deported: Naupoto

Fijian U20 sharpening the blueprint

Ratu Sukuna laid Fiji’s foundation, says GCC Chair

Confidence over pressure for Suva

Calls grow to prioritize culture and language in schools

Qereqeretabua emphasizes 'Four Fully Respects' in Fiji-China ties

Koroi fulfills family dream with national call-up

Lele anticipates tough competition this weekend

Fiji establishes national CERT

Key players cleared for Fiji FACT

Musa eligible to contest Fiji FA VP election

Man United booed off after defeat in Malaysia

Fiji strengthens sugar sector collaboration with India

UniFiji signs MoU with SSSGC

Fijian interns to digitise museum collection

Hamas Gaza chief Mohammad Sinwar killed

Next talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2

Teacher raises alarm on student mental health crisis

All escaped inmates apprehended

Uru commits to Reds for seventh season

Lead with vision says Tui Nadogo

“My life with Joe is the best memory I have”: Ilona Valette

Stella Maris returns after seven-year absence

Ministry to support youth transitioning from care

Karan returns to coach Nadroga

Maharaj tells Prasad true test lies in action

Wainiqolo signs with Lyon

Farmers showcase agricultural success

Four inmates at large

LTA urges drivers to prioritise school zone safety

New South Wales take State of Origin series lead

iTaukei must be equal partners in tourism says Gavoka

Charlie Woods wins his first American Junior Golf Association title

Fiji explores high-tech farming opportunities in China

Four inmates believed to be on the run

Fiji kicks off U20 Challenge with win

India's alarm over Chinese spying rocks the surveillance industry

Workplace woes push foreign hiring

Ikanivere and Nasilasila set to create history

Staff turnover disrupts financial reporting

Outdated waste system gets $0.5M upgrade

PM lauds farmers role

FWRM pushes for mandatory sexuality education

You’ll never guess the killer… because there are TWO!

Asia boosts weapons buys, military research as security outlook darkens

Nadi aims for strong Fiji FACT showing

Chinese Embassy donates $10,000 to Fiji Volleyball

Canada sends warning with first win

'Unfinished business': Socceroos star seals Reds return

New classrooms bring safe learning environment

Man to front court over alleged deception

Pacific leaders attend Foreign Ministers meeting

Trump administration halts scheduling of new student visa appointments

Cawanibuka stays focused on Drua ahead of FRU transition

Armstrong Ravula ready for Tonga clash

Men in Black put in the hard yards

Unused grants queried

Meke must live on, says Vuetaki

Tough race for Fiji FA vice presidential role

Passenger safety must come first: Ro Filipe

Government enhances cyber defenses

Muller and Kurop dominate Oceania Youth Surfing

Ayushmann Khurrana shares excitement on Thama

Women advance in maritime sector

Ho to front court again

Erenavula and Fiji U20 ready

Talanoa session fosters dialogue on school challenges

Sharma appointed to FSC Board

WHA adopts health financing plan

Putin is playing with fire

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder: Liverpool parade crash

Ecstasy and bribery accusations in Diddy's trial

Germany threatens steps against Israel

New budget to tackle social challenges head-on

More Fijians turning to India for life-saving medical care

Drua eager for last match of the season

Call for action on child heart disease

“My life with Joe is the best memory I have:” Ilona Valette

They’ll be ready to take my head off: Setitaia

Education is the foundation of our future: Codro

First big tournament for Labasa coach

Beijing seeks to promote more Fijian products