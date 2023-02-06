New dawn for Ba futsal

Ba’s historical Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship win could well be a new dawn for the side.

The side ended Suva’s four year reign with a 7-6 win at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Ba football player and policeman Etonia Dogalau was the man of the final, clinching the win following a long-range strike.

Known for its dominance in the 11-a-side format, futsal is considered fairly new for Ba but coach Deepesh Prasad is confident in years to come they will be a local powerhouse.

“Yes surely I think Fiji Football is building a futsal court in Ba and I think this is a door opening for the growth of the sport and come in a few years’ time, Ba will be a squad to be reckoned with in the futsal tournaments.”

Dogalau who scooped the Golden Boot Award says the win means so much to them and they thank their families and fans for supporting them.

Golden Glove winner Ravinesh Singh says the best part about their success is that they played as a team on and off the field.

Meanwhile, Tailevu Naitasiri took out the women’s title after beating Suva 5-3.