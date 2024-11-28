Navua suffers unfortunate loss to AuFFI All-Stars

Navua FC faced a tough 2-1 defeat at the hands of the AuFFI All-Stars in their opening Group A match of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The match took a dramatic turn in the first half with an unfortunate own goal by Navua defender Kolinio Sivoki.

In a defensive misstep, Sivoki accidentally tapped the ball into his own net.

Navua goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi’s decision to play from the back instead of clearing the ball added to the confusion, handing the AuFFI All-Stars an unexpected lead.

Despite the setback, Navua regrouped and played with determination.

Navua’s breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when they were awarded a penalty.

Sivoki, eager to make amends, confidently stepped up and slotted the ball home to bring his team level at 1-1, redeeming himself in front of the Navua faithful.

However, just moments after Navua’s equalizer, the AuFFI All-Stars struck again.

A perfectly executed corner kick found Jalil Regague, who rose above the defense to head the ball into the net.

The goal in the dying moments sealed a 2-1 win for the visiting side.