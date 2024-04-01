Navua stuns Suva

Navua bounced back from their 0-1 loss to Extra Rewa last week, and showed its class after thrashing Flick Suva 5-2 in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at Fiji FA Academy ground in Suva.

It took Navua sometime to settle down as they had to come from a goal down to take away maximum points.

The Capital City side opened the scoring after a brilliant finish from young Shynal Lal.

Article continues after advertisement

This goal awoke the Reds as they outplayed the Whites with their one-two passes and also denying Suva valuable possession.

Navua scored their first goal from the penalty spot through Jared Rogosulia which lifted the side as they netted four more.

Thomas Dunn found the back of the net after a break on the right flank from Ali Mekavir, whose perfect cross was well tapped in by Dunn.

Solomon international Mekavir fired a thunderous shot for Navua’s third goal from outside the 18-yard box which Suva goal keeper Hasmukh Patel failed to stop.

Navua led 3-1 at half time.

The visitors came out firing straight after the break as Dunn got his double when he tapped the ball into the empty goalmouth after Rahul Krishna’s pile driver deflected off Whites goalkeeper Patel, the ball landed in front of Dunn who made no mistake to increase their lead to 4-1.

Former Suva captain Filipe Baravilala got on the score sheet with a free kick to make it 5-1.

The hosts got a consolation goal through Kavaia Rawaqa.

Navua will host Tailevu Naitasiri this week, Suva faces Nadroga, Nasinu takes on Labasa and Lautoka meets Rewa while Ba takes on Nadi.