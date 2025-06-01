Navua anticipates risky challenge against unburdened Ba

Navua finds itself in a high-stakes encounter today, knowing a win is essential for their Bic Fiji FACT aspirations.

However, their opponent, Ba, already out of semi-final contention, presents a unique and potentially risky challenge.

Coach Saiyad Ali is aware of the unpredictable game style a team with nothing left to lose can bring to the pitch.

“They will be playing very freely, which will make it difficult for us. We need to be wise in decision making.”

Ali adds that his team must be exceptionally critical and constructive in their decision-making to maintain dominance throughout the match.

Navua understands that an unburdened Ba could play with an intensity and freedom that might surprise.

Navua meets Ba today at 3pm after Lautoka plays Rewa at 1pm.

