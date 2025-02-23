Nasinu stuns Lautoka with upset

Maika Dau

Uprising Sports Centre witnessed a shock as Nasinu FC delivered a stunning 2-0 win over football giants Lautoka in the National Premier League.

The result, a major upset, sent ripples through the league and saw Nasinu’s potential to challenge the established order.

Lami transfer Ronish Singh ignited the upset, scoring the opening goal and putting Nasinu in a commanding position.

The first goal was a blow to the Lautoka side, who are known for their steady play.

As the match progressed, Lautoka, a household name in Fijian football, attempted to rally, but Nasinu’s defense remained resolute.

The real story came at the end of the second half, when 15-year-old rising talent Maika Dau sealed the victory with a second goal, sending the crowd into a frenzy.