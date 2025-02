[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

There have been some interesting results in the opening round of the Fiji Football Association National League competition.

Nasinu stunned Lautoka in their opening match, winning 2-0, while Navua made a strong start, beating Nadroga 3-1.

Ba and Suva played to a 1-1 draw, while Labasa held Rewa to a 1-1 draw, and Nadi defeated Tavua 3-1.