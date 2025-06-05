Nasinu first team through to Veterans semifinals

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Nasinu Legends is the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the over-45s grade at the 2025 RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans Tournament in Suva.

Nasinu beat Suva Combine 1-0 in its first game and defeated Rewa Legends 1-0 this afternoon.

The side has the services of former national and Ba defender Valerio Nasema and former Rewa player Usaia Tadu.

Former Nasinu reps, Lawrence Robert, Ronald Ram, Rajendra Kumar, and Itesh Singh, are also part of the side.

Looking at other results, Suva Combine Masters beat Rewa Legends 4-0, Lami Veterans defeated My Suva Legends 1-0, and Navua Masters lost 2-nil to Suva Masters.

The tournament continues at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa tomorrow.

The semifinals will be held at the HFC Stadium on Saturday, while the final is going to be the curtain raiser to the BiC Fiji FACT final at the same venue on Sunday.

