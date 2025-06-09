Nasau brace in Kulas opening win

[Photo Credit: OFC]

An unsettled Fiji Kulas side secured a 3-2 win against the Solomon Islands in a nervy opening match of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in Suva.

Despite boasting the nation’s finest talent, the Fijian team appeared somewhat off their usual game, perhaps experiencing early tournament jitters.

Notably, star US-based midfielder Trina Davis was absent from the lineup.

However, the Kulas still fielded a strong side featuring prominent players like Cema Nasau, Koleta Likuculacula, Narieta Leba, and Adi Litia Bakaniceva, among others.

Yet, for reasons unclear, they seemed to lack their usual form. All overseas-based players, including Preeya Singh, Anisha Dwarka, and Akanaisi Sorovakura, remained on the bench for the initial whistle.

Fiji’s defensive line, comprising Caroline Qalivere, Filomone Racea, Maria Veronica, and Mereoni Tora, looked shaky from the outset, leading to a costly opener for the Solomon Islands.

While Fiji’s forward line created several promising opportunities, their finishing lacked precision.

Had they been more clinical, goals would surely have followed, especially given a few fumbles from the Solomon Islands’ goalkeeper Zainab Donga.

Towards the end of the first half, Fijian captain Jotivini Tabua sparked a crucial opportunity, which Narieta Leba confidently capitalized just in front of the goalmouth.

However, immediately after the restart, the Solomon Islands capitalised on a one-on-one situation when Fiji’s keeper, Kai’ulani Scott, made a poor decision to come out of her box without clearing the ball effectively.

This lapse allowed the Solomon Islands to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The second half saw a revitalised Fiji emerge with renewed hunger.

US-based midfielder Preeya Singh finally entered the fray, alongside Elesi Tabunase, injecting fresh impetus.

It was Cema Nasau who then delivered two magnificent goals for Fiji, turning the tide and giving them a 3-2 lead.

From that point onwards, Fiji’s defence tightened considerably, proving impenetrable for the Solomon Islands, who were unable to find a way through.

The match also saw the Solomon Islands receive three yellow cards.

