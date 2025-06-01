Nadroga stuns Labasa, setting up dramatic semifinal decider

Nadroga delivered a stunning upset today, defeating Labasa 2-1 in the Bic Fiji FACT, a result that, while eliminating Nadroga from contention, has thrown Group A’s semifinal qualifications wide open.

The fate of Labasa now hinges entirely on the outcome of the final match of the day between hosts Suva and Nadi.

Labasa Qualifies If: Suva wins against Nadi.

Suva draws with Nadi.

Nadi wins against Suva by a score of 1-0.

Nadi Qualifies If:Nadi wins against Suva by two goals or more.

This result would allow Nadi to overtake Labasa on goal difference or goals scored.

Suva plays Nadi at 5pm today at HFC Bank Stadium, Suva.

Rusiate Doidoi initially put the Babasiga Lions ahead with the opening goal.

However, Nadroga, playing with immense heart and a fast-paced approach, mounted a comeback.

Malakai Lavecake equalized from the penalty spot, and Jake Tokaki scored the winning goal towards the end of the game.

After the 72nd minute, Nadroga shifted to a defensive stance, successfully denying Labasa any chance to equalize and secure their qualification outright.

