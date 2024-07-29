Nadi to work on weaknesses

Nadi FC head coach Raj Dayal says while he is happy with his side for qualifying for the semi-finals of the Battle of the Giant competition, there is still a lot of improvement needed.

The side managed to defeat former champions Labasa 3-0 in their last pool match of the tournament, and will be facing Suva this weekend in the second semi-final.

Dayal says his side will be going over a few areas that needs improvement, and is adamant they have what it takes to make their fans proud.

Article continues after advertisement

He labelled team play as an area of focus for the semi-finals this weekend, and is calling to all their fans to come out in numbers and cheer on the side.

“The semi-final, we’ll be very focused on our team play, we still have some areas lacking even though the team came out very good but we’re still going to work very hard and come out strong for the semi-finals. And we want to bring the glory for Nadi fans.”

They face Suva at 4.30pm while Rewa plays Lautoka in the first semi-final at 2pm on Saturday.