Nadi breezes past Suva

It will be an all western final in the 2024 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG after Nadi defeated Suva 2-0 in the second semifinal.

The match was set alight in the 28th minute when Ali Naseri delivered a perfect corner kick, met with a powerful header by veteran Siotame Kubu.

The drama continued as Nadi capitalized on a crucial error by Suva’s goalkeeper, Akuila Mataisuva, in the 80th minute, allowing young Apolosi Seru to score and seal the win.

Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi now gears up for an electrifying final against Flick Hygiene Lautoka tomorrow, a team they previously defeated in the pool rounds.

The stage is set for an epic showdown.

The finals of the RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings Veterans will also be played tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva as a curtain raiser for the BOG fial.