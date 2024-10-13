Nadi and Suva to battle for Futsal title

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Suva and Nadi will face off for the 2024 National Futsal title when they meet this afternoon at the Fiji Football Academy in Vatuwaqa.

This comes after Suva’s commanding 6-0 victory over Savusavu on Friday in the opening match of the Extra Supermarket National Futsal League final play-off, while Nadi also secured an impressive 5-0 win against Savusavu yesterday.

Meanwhile, Suva is steadily working toward its goal of defending its title as champions.

The winner of this afternoon’s match will represent Fiji at the OFC Futsal Championship next year.