Mudaliar Inducted into Fiji FA Legends Club

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Former national rep, Annamalai Mudaliar, has been inducted into the Fiji Football Association Legends Club.

According to the Fiji FA, this recognition celebrates his significant contributions to the sport, both as a player and as a national team selector during the 1970s.

Mudaliar’s football career was marked by his tenure with the Suva football club, where he showcased exceptional skill and dedication.

Article continues after advertisement

His prowess on the field earned him a place in the national team, representing Fiji in various matches throughout the 1970s.

Following his playing days, Mudaliar continued to influence Fijian football by serving as a national team selector, playing a pivotal role in shaping the team’s composition and strategy during that era.

The Fiji FA Legends Club, established in 2017 under the leadership of President Rajesh Patel, aims to acknowledge and honor individuals who have made lasting impacts on Fijian football.

Inductees receive a Gold Card, granting them lifetime access to all Fiji FA events and facilities, symbolizing the association’s appreciation for their dedication and service to the sport.

Meanwhile, the BiC Fiji FACT semifinals will be held on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with Lautoka playing Labasa at 2 pm.

The second semifinal sees hosts Suva taking on Rewa at 4.30 pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.