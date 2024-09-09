Much room for improvement

The Junior Kulas still have several areas to improve before their second OFC Women’s Under-16 Championship match against the Cook Islands on Wednesday.

After their 3-3 draw with Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday, team captain Annie May noted that the players are clear on what needs to be addressed to enhance their performance for the upcoming game.

She mentions that the match provided valuable insights into their strengths and weaknesses.

“We’ll try to work on our ball control, try to improve on our passes, and especially our defence.It was a really tough one but the girls kept going. We stuck to our goals but unfortunately there was a tie, but hats off to the girls they did great. ”

In addition, three players from the Fiji Young Kulas, who are returning from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia, have yet to join the team.

The Junior Kulas will face the Cook Islands at 3pm on Wednesday.